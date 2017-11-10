Man injured in violent incident in Heysham

A violent incident in Heysham resulted in one man suffering head injuries.

Police were called to the incident at 1pm on Thursday, November 9 to Knowlys Road, Heysham, at the junction of Heysham Road.

Three men were involved in the incident in which the man was hurt.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

North West Ambulance Service confirmed they attended the scene and a patient was taken to hospital.

If you were in the area and saw anything at all then please call police on 01524 596986 or email Morecambe.npt@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log LC-20171109-0620.