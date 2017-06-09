Man in court over Fleetwood KFC raid

A man accused of using a fake gun to rob a fast food restaurant has made his first appearance at court.

Michael Atkinson, of Harris Street, Fleetwood, is alleged to have stolen the imitation Colt revolver during an earlier robbery before using it to hold up KFC, on Lord Street.

KFC in Lord Street

Blackpool Magistrates’ Court heard he took goods worth £2,770 from a property on Byron Street, also in Fleetwood, which included two imitation Colt firearms and imitation ammunition.

It is alleged Atkinson, 40, then used one of the fake weapons to commit robbery at KFC on Monday.

The court heard £600 was taken on that occasion.

Atkinson is further charged with possessing the gun to cause fear it would be used against a police officer.

Goods included imitation Colt firearms and ammunition

The 40-year-old appeared before District Judge Jeff Brailsford sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court yesterday.

The court heard the items taken from the Byron Street property included five gold and silver pocket watches.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on July 12. There was no application for bail.

Following the robbery at KFC, armed police were dispatched to Fleetwood and armed response officers were again in the port on Tuesday.

Officers searched a number of properties in the Fleetwood area.

