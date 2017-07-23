Man hunt after duo abscond from Kirkham prison

A man hunt for two men who had absconded from prison unfolded in Burnley today.

Local police officers started the search after two prisoners absconded from Kirkham Prison in a car driven by a third man.

The vehicle was subsequently tracked to the junction of Accrington Road with Florence Street in Burnley at just before 5pm and one of the prisoners, a 37-year-old from Barrow-in-Furness, was arrested along with the driver.

The search then continued for the second prisoner who had made off from the vehicle and a man hunt ensued in the Lowerhouse area of Burnley.

Local residents said police cars and vans as well as police officers with dogs surrounded the area, with a 26-year-old man from Carlisle subsequently arrested.

Burnley Police Insp. John Fryer confirmed earlier tonight that all three men had been arrested and have been detained at Greenbank Police Station in Blackburn.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "Public protection is our top priority. When an abscond takes place, police are immediately notified and are responsible for locating the offender.

"Those who do abscond are returned to much tougher, closed prisons where they will have to serve additional time."