Man found not guilty of kidnapping boy

A former boatyard worker has been cleared of allegations he kidnapped a 16-year-old boy close to a canal towpath.

Jurors at Preston Crown Court were sent out to retire their verdict at lunchtime on Friday.



They took just 24 minutes to find Lee Wilson, of Samuel Street, Callon, Preston, not guilty of a charge of kidnapping the youngster close to the Arlen Boatyard at Ashton Basin in Preston on July 16 last year.



The 38-year-old had denied the charge and had told officers during his police interview the claim was ‘absolutely ridiculous’.