Man found hanged in Preston park identified

Police have identified the man found hanged in Preston’s Avenham Park yesterday as 70-year-old John Williamson.

Officers say the deceased was from Kendal and had been missing since Monday.

It is believed he was on trial at Preston Crown Court and failed to report for the final day of his hearing.

Mr Williamson was last seen at Burneside railway station near Kendal shortly before 8am on Monday.

Cumbria Police put out a missing person apppeal saying they were concerned about him.

The body of a man was found hanging at around 10.30am yesterday near to the iron bridge at the entrance to Avenham Park in South Meadow Lane.

In a statement issued this morning a spokesman for Cumbria Police said: “Officers searching for a missing 70-year-old Kendal man have found a body in Lancashire.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious and officers are liaising with the family at this time.”