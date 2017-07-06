Man fined after dumping cannabis farm at Chorley beauty spot

A man is facing a bill of more than £1,000 after he was spotted fly-tipping remnants of cannabis cultivation at a local beauty spot.

Salah Kadir, 35, of Alexandra Road, Lostock, pleaded guilty to the offence in interview in a prosecution brought about by Chorley Council.

The incident was witnessed and reported by a local off duty police officer.

Councillor Paul Walmsley, who oversees the council’s environmental prosecutions, said: “The off duty police officer witnessed the incident and reported the crime to United Utilities. Thanks to him, we were able to secure a fine against Kadir for his offence and clean the area.

“Without a witness, it would have been extremely difficult to identify the offender. If you see anyone committing a fly-tipping offence or spot unusual substance then please contact Chorley Council to report it.”

On Tuesday 31 May 2016 Kadir was seen dumping waste over the wall that borders Rivington Reservoir by the off duty police officer.

The off duty police officer suspected that the waste being dumped contained remnants of cannabis cultivation due to his extensive knowledge of the field through work.

He then took Kadir’s car registration plate and reported the incident to United Utilities who own the land.

“Over a five month period in 2016 there were 303 fly-tipping incidents in Chorley at cost to council tax payers of around £30,000,” said Councillor Walmsley.

“This type of offence comes with several penalties including; a maximum 12 month imprisonment, a custodial sentence of up to 5 years (both with the possibility of carrying an additional unlimited fine), an unlimited fine and any prosecution costs.

“Fly-tipping offences are taken seriously and are not tolerated by us. This offence is a waste of our money; money spent on cleaning up the aftermath could be better spent in helping our local residents. We take pride in our local areas so we ask that all local residents and visitors are respectful to their surroundings.”