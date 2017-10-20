Man dragged off street into car and threatened with knife in Penwortham

A man was dragged off the street into a car and threatened with a knife during a terrifying robbery in Penwortham, say police.

Read more top stories: City boxer jailed over break ins at home of ex and her new partner

Police were called at around 8pm on September 3 to reports of an incident in Walton Avenue.

Earlier in the afternoon a 22-year-old man had been out walking when he was approached by a vehicle.

Police say the occupants asked for a cigarette lighter which the victim provided. A passenger in the rear seat then got out of the car, dragging the victim into the rear of the vehicle and threatening him with a knife.

The 22-year-old man was then forced to provide his bank details and then taken to a cash machine. No funds could be obtained and the victim was eventually freed.

Two men were later arrested by police in connection with the investigation.

Following CCTV enquiries police are now trying to identify this man, who was seen at McDonalds in Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, on the afternoon of September 3.

Detectives believe the victim’s debit card was used at the restaurant’s drive-through.

Det Con Dominic Webster, of Chorley CID, said: “An investigation is underway following a robbery in Penwortham.

“The victim has been left shaken and upset by his ordeal.

“While we have made two arrests, we are still appealing for information and are keen to trace this man as part of our enquiries.

“If you know who he is, contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference SA1713924. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be called on 0800 555 111.

Two men aged 22 and 33, both from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and have been released under investigation.