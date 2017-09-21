Man dies after fall from flat balcony in Lancaster

A man has died after falling from the balcony of a flat in Lancaster.

Police were called at 3.55pm yesterday (Wednesday) to reports a 19-year-old man had fallen from a balcony at an address on Siding Close, Lancaster.

The air ambulance was called and he was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with serious injuries, but sadly died a short time later.

Police enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of this incident, but it is not currently being treated as suspicious.