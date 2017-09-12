Man dealt drugs to pals in Preston

A man who was caught with a haul of cocaine and cannabis is facing sentencing after admitting he “supplied to friends”.

Troy Costello, 27, of Ardee Road, Preston, admits possessing cocaine, possessing cannabis with intent to supply and obstructing a police officer in an incident on May 7.

Police were called to a disturbance at an address in Preston and Costello had at first tried to flee, Preston Magistrates’ Court was told.

Prosecuting Philippa White said: “When they arrived the defendant was present.

“They searched the defendant and found snap bags containing 1.55g of a white powder, found to be cocaine.

“The defendant also had a mobile phone locked by a PIN. Police have not been able to unlock it and he said he had forgotten the PIN.

“This is akin to street dealing.”

Snap bags containing 9.68g of cannabis were found in the address, along with £350 cash, electric scales, further bags and lists of names and addresses.”

The bench was told Costello provided a prepared statement confirming some of the drugs were for his own use, and that he had taken cocaine in the hours before his arrest.

“He also admitted he supplied to friends and that he had a drug debt.”

He may face a minimum of 12 months in jail.