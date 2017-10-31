Man charged with murder of Lee Holt in Oswaldtwistle

Detectives have charged a man with murder following the tragic shooting of Lee Holt in Oswaldtwistle last week.

Matthew Moseley, 49, of Barnard Close, Oswaldtwistle, was last night (October 30) charged with Lee's murder.

32-year-old Lee, from Accrington, suffered a single shot wound to his chest. He was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he sadly died a short time later.

Moseley has been remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court this morning (October 31).

Shortly after the incident a 14-year-old boy from Oswaldtwistle was arrested on suspicion of murder but was bailed to November 22 by police.