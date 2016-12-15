Man charged with Lancaster sex assault

A man has been charged with the sexual assault of a woman in Lancaster which happened last weekend.

Tony Tonderayi Mazaiwana, 37, of Langdale Road, Lancaster will appear at Lancaster Magistrates today, Thursday, in relation to the incident which occurred at around 2.45am on Saturday, December 10 on Milking Stile Lane.

Police are still continuing their appeal for any witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who was walking or driving along on Westbourne Road at around 2.50am.

DI Phil Jones from Lancaster CID said: “I would like to thank everyone who called in and provided information following our previous appeals.

“Incidents such as this are rare but when they do happen, we dedicate a full team of officers to trace the person responsible.”

If you have any information that could help, please call us on 101 quoting incident reference 0225 of December 10.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.