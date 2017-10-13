Man charged over alleged attempted robbery in Preston

A man has been charged following an attempted street robbery in Preston.
Police say a 53-year-old woman was outside the Megasave store on Blackpool Road at shortly before 9.30am on October 5 when a man tried to grab a cash bag from her hand.
The victim was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital after the incident and sadly died there on Tuesday October 10.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to try to establish a cause of death.
A 41-year-old man Gavin Jones, of Oxford Street, Preston has been charged with attempted robbery.
He is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on November 14.
