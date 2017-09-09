Man broke into Preston primary school

A man who tried to break into a Preston primary school has been ordered to have treatment for alcohol dependency.

Daniel Taylor, of New Hall Lane, Preston, tried to get into a building at St Matthew’s Primary School, which is also on New Hall Lane, with intent to steal items.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to an offence of trespassing with intent to steal at a hearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard on March 17 he had tried to enter the building.

The bench ordered him to pay a £50 fine.

He must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

However, no compensation was ordered for the school, which has around 457 pupils on its books.