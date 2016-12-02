Man beaten with dog chain and robbed in Preston

Police are appealing for information after a man was beaten with a dog chain and robbed in Preston.

The 20-year-old man, was cycling along Sellers Street near to Dodgson Road at around 10.45pm on December 1 when he was approached by two men who had a dog with them.

The man was hit with a dog chain causing him to fall off his bike before one of the men set the dog on him. The victim ran away but the dog chased after him and bit his jacket before it was called away by the offender.

The two men made off with the victim’s bike, which is a red, white and blue Trek 3500 mountain bike.

The main offender was described as white, around 18 years old, skinny build, approximately 5ft 9in tall, with dark brown hair. He was described as having a wide face and a prominent nose. The dog was described as a Staffordshire Bull Terrier type dog that was mostly black in colour with some brown.

DC Kate Clancy of Preston CID said: “This was a nasty attack on the victim who thankfully was not seriously injured by the offenders or the dog. We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw what happened, or anyone who may have seen these two men and the dog in the vicinity at the time of the incident, to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1543 of 1st December.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.