Man attacked in Preston bar

A man suffered serious face injuries when he was punched in a Preston bar



The attack took place at around 6.50pm on Saturday when the 55-year-old victim was with some friends in Hogarths bar on Church Street.

CCTV images have been released following an assault in Preston

While he was at the bar ordering drinks he exchanged words with another man who went on to punch him while he was holding a glass. The victim suffered serious injuries to his face and mouth and was taken for treatment at Royal Preston Hospital.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.



The first man is described as white, approximately 5ft 10in, aged in his 40s, stocky build with short dark receding hair.



Officers are also keen to trace a second man who is pictured in the third CCTV image as they believe he could have witnessed the incident and may be able to assist with their enquiries.

DC Danny Greene of Preston CID said: “If anyone has any information about those pictured in the CCTV images I would urge them to come forward and contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting crime reference SA1616997.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.