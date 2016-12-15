Man assaulted outside Blitz nightclub in Preston

A man has suffered a fractured eye socket and severe bruising after he was attacked outside a nightclub in Preston.

The assault happened outside Blitz nightclub on Church Row between 3 and 5 am on December 2.

The victim, a 22 year old man, was punched several times in the face by two men.

PC Mark Brady of Preston Police said: “This was a nasty attack on the victim who was punched after he had been trying to calm down an argument between his friends and the offenders.

"We are keen to speak to the two men pictured in connection with the incident and would urge anyone who recognises them or who has any information to contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting crime reference SA1616218.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.