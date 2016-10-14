Man arrested over sexual assault

Detectives investigating the serious sexual assault of a woman in Colne have made an arrest.

An investigation was launched after a woman was sexually assaulted at around 4-15am on Sunday.

A man got in to the victim’s house in Talbot Street through an open window and confronted her in her bedroom. He grabbed her by the face, tried to remove some of her clothes and then subjected her to a serious sexual assault.

Officers have arrested a 25-year-old man from Nelson on suspicion of rape. He is currently in custody.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to thank everyone who came forward and helped with our appeals for information."