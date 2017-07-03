Man arrested in Romania as part of action against modern slavery in Lancashire

A man has been arrested in Romania as part of a week of action against modern slavery in Lancashire.

Police worked with colleagues in the country to track down the 27-year-old man, who was wanted in connection with trafficking and sexual exploitation offences.

The arrest follows several raids made earlier this year as part of an investigation into allegations of human trafficking for the purposes of prostitution. Addresses in Blackpool were raided as part of the investigation.

Sgt Stuart Peall, of Lancashire Police, said: “This arrest shows that we will leave no stone unturned in tracking down those thought to have exploited others for their own gain.”

This week two Romanian women living in Blackpool were visited by police as part of an ongoing safeguarding operation.