Man arrested in Preston after crash

A man has been arrested after he crashed on a major road in Frenchwood, say police.

The 28 year-old, from Preston, was involved in the one-car accident on London Road at the junction of Frenchwood Avenue at around 6.15am on Thursday, October 5.

Fire services were called out to the scene to make sure the car was safe.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called out following an accident involving a Vauxhall Corsa on London Road.

"A man from Preston who was driving the car was arrested at the scene."

The man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and driving while disqualified.

The road did not need to be closed as a result of the accident, said fire services.