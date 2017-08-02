Man arrested for rape at Kendal Calling Festival

A man was arrested on suspicion of rape at the Kendal Calling Festival.

The man has been released under investigation and the victim is being supported.

The arrest was just one of 12 made during the event over the weekend.

Officers arrested four people on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and one on suspicion of possession with intent to supply psychoactive substance.

Police also arrested four people on suspicion of burglary of a portacabin and two on suspicion of drug driving,

A further four people were dealt with for possession of Class A drugs, and five for possession of Class B drugs.

There was also one report of a sexual assault, four of common assault, and six reports of theft from a tent – all are under investigation by police.

Cumbria Police has praised its’ dogs and their handlers as the number of drugs offences committed at Kendal Calling dramatically reduced.A total of 14 people were either arrested or dealt with for drugs offences, compared to 54 in 2016.

Chief Inspector Andy Wilkinson said: “Although we did make a number of arrests, this number is relatively small in comparison to the large volume of people who attended the festival, and we are pleased that most had a great time despite the weather conditions.”