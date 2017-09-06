Man arrested for alleged car theft in Hambleton

A man was arrested after he was spotted driving an overdue hire car near Hambleton, say police.

The car, which was using false number plates, was sighted by officers shortly before 10pm on September 5.

A police spokesman said: "We had a sighting of a vehicle that was using cloned plates.

"Officers asked the vehicle to stop near to the Shard Bridge, and it pulled over."

A man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.