Man arrested after 'unexplained' death of baby in Burnley

A man has been arrested after police discovered the body of a newborn baby at an address in Burnley.

Police were called to the property shortly before 3pm on January 16 to reports of the death of a baby in Burnley.

Officers attended an address at Wellington Court in the town and sadly the body of a new born baby was found at the address, say police.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A 30 year old man from Burnley has been arrested on suspicion of the concealment of the birth of a child contrary to Section 60 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.

A 26 year old woman from Burnley is currently receiving medical treatment.

Police enquiries are on-going.