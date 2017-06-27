Man arrested after 'meat cleaver' attack in Ribbleton

A man was taken to hospital with "lacerations" following an alleged assault involving a meat cleaver at a Ribbleton takeaway, say police.

The incident which happened at the Tung Lok Chinese takeaway on Miller Road at around 10pm on June 26.

The 45-year-old is not thought to be in a life threatening condition.

A spokesman for the police said: " We received an allegation of an assault against a 45-year-old man on Monday evening.

"The man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital suffering from lacerations."

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault - section 18 GBH.