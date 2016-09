A man has been arrested after a burglary in a Preston office.

Police were called to Blackpool Road in Fulwood at about 7.50am on Friday, to reports of a burglary at Optimal Solicitors.

A spokesman for the force said a member of staff had arrived at the premises to find somebody inside.

A 30-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and was in custody on Friday.

No details were provided about what was taken.