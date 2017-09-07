Man arrested after attempted armed robbery in Preston

A Preston man has been arrested following an attempted armed robbery at a Preston City Centre convenience store, say police.
The incident happened at around 2:35am on Tuesday, September 5 at Mace Express on Friargate when someone entered the store, produced what is described as a handgun and threatened the lone shop worker to hand over cash.
A police spokesman said: "The shop worker refused to hand over money, held up a stool and the offender then left empty handed.
"On Wednesday, September 6 a 25-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of robbery."
The man remains in police custody.
