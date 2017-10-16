Man, 65, dies after M6 smash

A man has died following a two-vehicle smash on the M6 motorway.

Two other men were also taken to hospital.

Police were called at 2.59pm on Sunday, October 15 to reports of the incident, which involved a car and a van, between Junctions 35 and 36, northbound on the M6.

The male driver of a Ford Mondeo involved in the crash, a 65-year-old man from Lancashire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men in the van were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries, one with non-serious injuries.

The M6 was closed in both directions between junctions 36 and 35 for at least three hours.

Motorists reported long tailbacks.

The motorway was expected to have reopened by 7.30pm.