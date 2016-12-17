'Mad Friday' driver's 'assault' claim

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after claiming to police he had been assaulted and had his car stolen.

The man rang Lancashire Police claiming he had been attacked and had his Audi vehicle taken while out in Preston on Friday night.

Following investigations police believe he crashed his own car into a parked Volkswagen Golf.

When breathalysed he proved to be more than twice over the limit and is now in police custody.

Police said they had been busy overnight with 'drink related' offences but there had been no serious incidents reported.

Friday night was dubbed 'Mad Friday' due to the number of workplaces finishing for the festive break.