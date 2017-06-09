Lollipop man gets drink drive ban after 'heavy night'

A school lollipop man has been banned from the road for a year after being caught drink driving.

Anthony Wilkes, of Leyland Lane, was pulled over by police after an ANPR camera recognised his Land Rover Freelander had no valid insurance or MOT.

The 65-year-old is understood to work part time for Lancashire County Council’s school crossing patrol service.

After stopping on Stanfield Road in Lostock Hall, near Preston, he was breathalysed and found to have 45mg of alcohol in his breath, when the legal limit is 35mg.

Wilkes, wearing a tweed style blazer and blue tie, admitted drink driving and driving without an Mot or insurance during a short hearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecuting, Tracy yates said: “ At around 10.20am officers received information a Land Rover was being driven without insurance or an MOT and that the driver was possibly a drink driver.

“When officers stopped him, he immediately admitted having no insurance and his breath smelt of alcohol.

“The police do indicate no bad driving had taken place prior to the incident.

“The defendant has no previous convictions.”

Defending, solicitor Simon Lloyd said: “ The defendant is 65 and it’s clearly always a sad day when a man of that age comes to court for the first time.

“It’s an offence where the reading is relatively low. He’d had a heavy night the night before and was caught out the morning after.

“The defendant has been married to his wife, who is of a similar age, for 30 years. The couple care for their nine-year-old grandchild.

“He is retired but does part time work as a lollipop man.

“His wife doesn’t drive and any disqualification would impact on them greatly.

“The offence has already cost him £400 in relation to his insurance and £200 to get the car out of the police compound.”

The bench ordered Wilkes to pay a £120 fine with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and he was disqualified from driving for a year, which will be shortened if he takes a driving course.