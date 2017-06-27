Legal bid to seize cash from Preston dad's killer

Police are taking legal action to seize suspected drug dealing profits from a murderer.

Owen Whitesmith, 21, of Glebe Road Fulwood, Preston, is serving a minimum of 27 years for the vicious murder of Jonjo Highton in 2014.

Lancashire Police formally begun proceeds of crime action at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday to seize the £1,390 cash found in his possession when he was arrested by murder squad detectives back in 2014.

Jonjo died at the scene of the attack on St Stephen’s Road in Preston, having suffered horrific wounds to his neck, face and body.

In June 2015, Whitesmith and five accomplices were found guilty of murder and three others of assisting an offender, after jurors heard how the killers used a samurai sword, axes and knives to inflict fatal wounds to the 18-year-old.

Arron Graham, 25, was given a minimum of 29 years, Stephen Walton, 26, a minimum of 26 years, Craig Walton, 29, a minimum of 26 years, Joshua Bore, 22, a minimum of 21 years and Zaahid Patel, 22, a minimum of 20 years.

Whitesmith’s mum Threlfall, 46, of Fell View, Chorley, was jailed last May for 27 months for giving her son a false alibi.

Gang leader Whitesmith, a self confessed drug dealer, is currently in category A Long Lartin high security prison in Worcestershire, the bench heard.