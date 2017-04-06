Lancaster OAP to face trial for arson

An OAP will face trial charged with arson after a house fire in Lancaster.
Anthony Wall, 72, of Larchwood, Lancaster, appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on April 1 charged with arson with intent to endanger life.
He was remanded into custody after an appeal for bail by his solicitor failed.
He will enter a plea at Preston Crown Court on May 5.
A 49-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy remain in hospital recovering from their injuries after the fire at The Spinney in Lancaster on March 31.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lancashire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.