Lancaster OAP to face trial for arson

An OAP will face trial charged with arson after a house fire in Lancaster.

Anthony Wall, 72, of Larchwood, Lancaster, appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on April 1 charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

He was remanded into custody after an appeal for bail by his solicitor failed.

He will enter a plea at Preston Crown Court on May 5.

A 49-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy remain in hospital recovering from their injuries after the fire at The Spinney in Lancaster on March 31.