Lancaster man hid drugs in anus during house raid

A man arrested by police after a house raid who was found to have nearly £1000 worth of drugs hidden in his anus has been jailed.
Police said in January a warrant was served at an address on the Marsh Estate.
Paul Lee was arrested and found to have 72 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine worth £920 secreted in his anus.
At court he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply and was sentenced to 45 months in prison.
