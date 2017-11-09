Lancashire Police launch county wide gun surrender

A firearms amnesty will be launched across the county later this month with Lancashire Police urging residents to hand in surrender weapons with the promise of anonymity.

Last year’s initiative saw 139 firearms handed in including shotguns and rifles.

Superintendent Julian Platt from Lancashire Constabulary said: “Our aim is to keep Lancashire safe which we will do by working with partners and our local communities to prevent and detect crime.

“This nationwide amnesty is a very good example of how members of the public can directly help us prevent harm to our local communities by removing the risk of weapons getting into the wrong hands. We’d also encourage anyone who knows about weapons being kept illegally to tell us anonymously where there are and potentially help save a life.

“One weapon off the streets is one less that can be used to harm or threaten our communities.”

Participating stations include Preston, Lancaster and Blackpool from Monday.

Police commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: “Handing in these potentially fatal weapons is an important step and I would urge residents to make the right decision and hand over any illegal firearms.”