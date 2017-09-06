Lancashire police constable charged with sexual offences against children

A West Division special constable is due in court after allegedly engaging in online sexual activity with a what he believed to be a 13-year-old child.

Special constable Jack Baxter, 22, from Greater Manchester, has been charged with misconduct in public office and two offences of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act.

He was arrested in November last year following an investigation by Lancashire Constabulary’s Online Child Abuse Investigation Team. It is alleged that he engaged online in sexual activity with a girl he believed to be 13-years-old while he was on duty.

Baxter, who is currently suspended, is due to appear before Preston Magistrate’s Court on September 14.