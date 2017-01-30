Lancashire In Court - Monday, January 30, 2017

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Detergent thief to clean up his act

A SHOPLIFTER with a penchant for stealing laundry items has been jailed for a total of 32 weeks.

Aidan James Stillwell, of Shakespeare Road, Ribbleton, admitted a catalogue of 17 thefts at Wilkinson and Sainsburys stores in Preston.

Preston Magistrate’s’ Court heard the thefts amounted to hundreds of pounds of goods.

The bench was told the offences had put the 31-year-old defendant in breach of a community order.

The majority of the stolen items were detergents, fabric softeners, washing gels, air fresheners and wax melts, but he also admitted he stole toys and gift sets.

In a separate case, Stillwell also admitted offences of driving while disqualified and driving without insurance and was given a three month ban.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Illegal scrap metal dealer faces fine

A MAN who carried out an illegal scrap metal transport business has ordered to pay more than £1,000 in fine and costs.

Patrick Andrew Anthony Gavin, of Lawson Street, Preston city centre, was found guilty of two offences following a trial in his absence before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

It comes after a probe by Preston City Council.

The 26-year-old was convicted of transporting scrap metals waste with a view to profit when not registered as a carrier of controlled waste between August 13 and 26 last year, and carrying on business as a scrap metal dealer when not authorised by a licence under the Scrap Metal Dealers Act 2013,

The bench ordered him to pay a £660 fine along with a £66 surcharge and £330 prosecution costs.

Court snaps

Aarron Keiran Rayton, 22, of Chatburn Road, Longridge, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Christopher Richardson, 20, of HMP Preston, was discharged for 12 months after admitting stealing a purple Lenovo tablet from the Merchants pub in Lancaster city centre, but must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Joseph Bower, 22, of Bowland Road, Heysham, Lancaster, was given eight weeks in jail suspended for two years after admitting harassing a woman and resisting two PCs, and must also pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Martin Thomas Brown, 36, of St Gregory’s Place, Chorley, was discharged for 12 months after admitting assaulting a woman and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joshua Gary North, 20, of Albert Road, Leyland, must do 40 hours unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity after admitting assaulting a woman and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jeffrey Kenyon, 67, of Prospect Place, Lancaster, was banned for 20 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Marcin Krystof Bogucki, 36, of Ashworth Court, Preston, was banned for 12 months after admitting drink driving and driving without an MOT, and must pay a £320 fine, £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Grimshaw, 45, of Botany Brow, Chorley, was found guilty of driving without wearing a seatbelt and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Neil O’Donnell, 34, of Victoria Quay, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.