Lancashire In Court - Monday, January 23, 2017

Round-up of cases at Preston’s courts with Stef Hall.

Woman flouts her animal ban order

A woman who flouted a harassment order when she approached a Chorley hotel has been jailed for 12 weeks.

Arlene Barbara Ashcroft, 64, of Chapel Street, Chorley, admitted approaching the Parker’s Arms between June 16 and 28 last year, as well as flouting a ban on having animals.

In a twist, the complainant asked the court to rescind the restraining order which has been in place since 2012. Preston Magistrates’ Court also heard on June 17 Ashcroft was found in possession of a rabbit, despite the courts imposing a disqualification order on her keeping animals in 2008.

She was previously fined because an RSPCA investigation found she neglected her 11 dogs and caused unnecessary suffering to them at her then home on Pennine Avenue, Euxton, near Chorley.

She must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Shoplifter had a ‘six-inch knife’

A shoplifter who was caught in possession of a kitchen knife has narrowly avoided an immediate jail term.

Preston Magistrates’ Court gave Anthony Alan Thomas Eastham a 12-week prison term, but suspended it for a year.

Eastham, of Fishergate Hill, Preston city centre, pleaded guilty to charges of possessing a blade in public and theft.

The court heard the 24-year-old stole £70 of goods from Morrisons at Preston Dock on December 17.

Later the same day on nearby Mariner’s Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, he was found with the six-inch knife, the bench was told.

Eastham was also ordered to have drug rehabilitation treatment.

He must pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Court snaps

Jenna Murphy, 32, of East Cliff, Preston, was discharged for six months after admitting stealing makeup from TJ Hughes and must pay a £20 surcharge.

Beverley Anne Allan, 32, of Yewtree Avenue, Ribbleton, Preston, was jailed for 16 weeks after admitting twice stealing weight loss supplements from Rowlands Pharmacy during the period of a suspended sentence.

Neil Bland, 41, of Blenheim Close, Lostock Hall, admits harassing a family and was given four restyrfaining orders, with a £50 fine, £85 surchsrge and £85 costs.

Mark Smith, 34, of Kingsdale Close, Walton-le-Dale, near Preston, admits flouting a restraining order and must pay a £600 fine, £60 surcharge and £85 costs.

Tom Paul Cowdall, 36, of no fixed abode, was jailed for after being found guilty of assaulting two people and damaging a door, and was given restraining orders.

Ciaran Anthony Mullen, 21, of Great Park Drive, Leyland, admits damaging a door and must pay £100 compensation, a £110 fine, a £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Louise Joanne King, 41, of Gloucester Road, Chorley, was given a curfew after admitting stealing meat and must pay £91 compensation, magistrates ruled.

Thomas Coggin, 30, of Haighton Court, Fulwood, Preston, admits failing to wear a seatbelt and must pay a £100 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joshua Harrison Thorpe, 18, of Inkerman Street, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, must do 100 hours unpaid work after admitting assaulting a man and must pay £100 compensation and complete a rehabilitation activity.