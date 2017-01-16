Lancashire In Court - Monday, January 16, 2017

This week's round-up of cases at Preston's court.

Man ‘lied’ about repair to get £30

A thief who lied to a vulnerable man that he had carried out a repair on his property has been sent to prison for a total of four weeks.

The defendant also admits a count of theft in relation to him helping himself to food and drink from the Morecambe Bay Hotel in the resort, and a further charge of making off without payment in relation to his hotel room.

The court was told he faced a hotel bill of £160 for the room.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Prison for prolific Preston shoplifter

A prolific shoplifter who targets shops across Preston has been jailed for 140 days - a day after he was ordered to have drug treatment for further thefts.

Jonathan Brogan, 33, of no fixed abode, was arrested after committing another two shops thefts at B and M Bargains in Preston city centre.

He pleaded guilty to them before at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The bench ruled the 33-year-old’s previous criminal record was an aggravating factor.

The chairman said he had a “flagrant disregard for court orders” after Brogan also admitted breaching the terms of a conditional discharge he was subject to at the time for stealing chocolate and confectionery from Spar on Plungington Road in Preston.

Court snaps

Lewis Edward, 22, of Apple Tree Close, St Michaels, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting stealing a tub of ice cream from a store room at Guys Thatched Hamlet in Bilsborrow and must pay £15 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Shaun Atkins, 31, of Lancaster Road, Wigan, was jailed for 26 weeks after admitting stealing £200 of groceries from a Co-op store in Chorley and must pay a £115 surcharge.

Janine Williams, 46, of Hawkins Street, Preston, was found guilty of having no TV licence and must pay a £60 fine, £30 surcharge and £120 costs.

Christina Williams, 32, of Mimosa Road, Ribbleton, Preston, was found guilty of having no TV licence and must pay a £145 fine, £30 surcharge and £120 costs.

Leslie Helm, 29, of Earls Avenue, Bamber Bridge, admits assaulting a woman and damaging a mobile phone, and must do 40 hours unpaid work and pay £80 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £200 costs.

Christopher Milton, 31, of Chorley Road, Westhoughton, Bolton, admits damaging two walls and a phone in Chorley and must pay a £300 fine, £30 surcharge and £50 costs.

Anup Vaghela, 30, of Blackpool Road, Ribbleton, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £200 costs.

Dragusan Costel, 59, of Nimes Street, Callon, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £200 costs.

Emma Booth, 30, of Bambers Walk, Wesham, was found guilty of failing to give driver ID and must pay a £660 fine and £200 costs.