Lancashire court listings - Tuesday, July 11, 2017

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Hotel burglar was armed with knife

A burglar who armed himself with a stolen knife as he stole cash and steaks from a Preston hotel has been jailed for 26 weeks.

Colin Anderson, 47, of Horwick Park Avenue, Pemberton, Wigan, pleaded guilty to burglary and possessing a knife in a public place.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard on May 31 he entered the kitchen and bar area of the Premier Inn, and stole 13 steaks, a the knife and £129.77 cash.

He was found with the knife on Fox Street.

The bench said the offence was more serious as the knife was “ carried in dangerous circumstance on licensed premises” - after the defendant had taken valium.

The magistrates added whilst it wasn’t used to threaten anyone, the offence happened at night, while children and other people were present.

At the time Anderson was on a prison licence.

Motorist had drugs in his bloodstream

A motorist who was found to have a cocktail of drugs in his blood has been banned from the road for 16 months.

Paul Christopher Harrison, of Mitton Drive, Ribbleton, Preston, had denied two counts of driving while under the influence of drugs.

However, the 30-year-old defendant was found guilty of both charges following a trial at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutors told the court how Harrison had been seen driving at Bluebell Way services close to the M6 at Fulwood Preston on Saturday, January 21.

He was found to have benzoylecgonine and cocaine in his system.

The bench ordered him to pay a £220 fine with a £39 victim surcharge and £200 prosecution costs at a rate of £10 a week.

Court snaps

Adrian Allen, 52, of Rothwell Crescent, Ribbleton, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting stealing £250 of groceries from Morrisons and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stuart Scarborough, 38, of Lancaster Road North, Preston, was given a curfew after admitting stealing multiple boxes of fragrances worth £87.95 from TK Maxx and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Geraldine Benson, 40, of Pine Court, Leyland, must pay a £90 fine and £104 compensation after admitting stealing from a Co-op store and Thornton’s in Preston.

William Colclough, 20, of Belton Hill, Fulwood, Preston, was banned from driving for 20 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £300 fine, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Luke Grimshaw, 27, of Cherryfields, Euxton, Chorley, admits using threatening or abusive behaviour and must pay a £226 fine, £50 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Alexander Middleton, 18, of Royton Drive, Whittle-Le-Woods, admits driving without due care and attention and failing to stop for police, and must pay a £105 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Allan Ashton, 32, of Main Street, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, was given a curfew and a 24 month road ban after admitting drink driving and must pay a £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Tony Mahood, 25, of Mercer Street, Ashton, was given a curfew after admitting assaulting a man and must pay £100 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £40 costs.Kate Cobham, 26, of Gillibrand Street, Chorley, was discharged for 12 months and given a restraining order after admitting damaging a BMW and a dog kennel, and must pay £600 compensation.