Lancashire court listings - September 26, 2016

Here are this week’s listings of who has been in court and what for.

Bus vandal pays out

A MAN has admitted causing £632 damage to a bus in an incident in Chorley last December.

Anthony Grant, 26, of Kendrew Road, Bolton, smashed the bus door and windscreen on a Stagecoach service, Chorley Magistrates’ Court heard.

The 26-year-old was arrested after the vandalism on December 19. He was given a six month conditional discharge but was ordered to pay £632 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £40 costs by the bench.

PRESTON: Shaun Anthony Jarvis, 49, of Inkerman Street, Preston, was given an eight week jail term, suspended for 12 months, and a curfew after admitting using threatening or abusive behaviour towards a woman.

Magistrates ordered him to have alcohol treatment.

He must pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

PRESTON: Magistrates ordered John Paul Cheetham, 39, of West Cliff, Preston, to have drug treatment after he admitted stealing food and drink from Morrisons and trainers from TK Maxx.

He was given an eight-week jail term, suspended for nine months, and must pay a £115 surcharge.

PRESTON: Magistrates ordered a pit bull called Porsha, belonging to Lauren Ratcliffe, 22, of St Georges Road, Deepdale, Preston, to be destroyed within two months unless she obtains an exemption order.

She must pay £279 costs.

PRESTON: A man who stole cash off Virgin Trains in Preston and Lancaster in July has been ordered to have drug treatment,

Tyne McMillan, 19, of Springfield, Milnthorpe, Cumbria, also admitted two counts of stealing a charity box, and possessing cannabis and had three offences taken into consideration.

He must pay £12 compensation and an £85 surcharge.

PRESTON: A man who injured a woman three years ago will be sentenced before Preston Crown Court on October 18.

Daniel Anthony Grant, 29, of Pinfold Street, Callon, Preston, admits causing actual bodily harm to his victim between October 19 and 24 in 2013.

He was given conditional bail.

MERE BROW: Benjamin Smith, 29, of The Gravel, Mere Brow, near Preston, admits assaulting a woman and damaging an i-Phone and i-Pad, and must pay £200 compensation, a £100 fine, and £85 costs.