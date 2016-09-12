Lancashire court listings - September 12, 2016

Here are this week’s listings of who has been in court and what for.

Benefit cheat in dock

TINA Lacy 29, of Shireburne Drive, Chorley, was given 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months after admitting benefit fraud.

Preston magistrates heard she failed to notify the authorities she was living with her partner, who was in employment, affecting her claims for council tax benefit and housing benefit.

She also admitted making a false statement

She must pay an £80 surcharge.

PRESTON: A man who breached his suspended jail sentence by damaging a woman’s phone, window and car windscreen in a domestic incident is to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on September 27.

Brandon James Cody, 41, of Station Road, Bamber Bridge, admits three counts of criminal damage.

PRESTON: A woman who failed to declare to the authorities she was living with a man has pleaded guilty to six charges of benefit fraud. Tracy Hughes, 43, of Birkett Place, Ribbleton, must do 120 hours unpaid work and pay a £60 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting claiming tax credits in various periods from 2012.

PRESTON: James Brown Colton, 54, of no fixed abode, was given 24 weeks in prison after admitting committing three thefts while subject to a suspended sentence.

He must pay a £115 surcharge.

PRESTON: A burglar who entered a phone shop and stole £700 of goods has been jailed for 26 weeks.

Nigel Ogden, 48, of HMP Preston, targeted the UR phones shop on May 1. He also admitted stealing a scooter from another shop.

The bench said he had a “flagrant disregard” for people and imposed a £115 surcharge.

PRESTON: Lisa Eaves, 27, of Aughton Walk, Preston, was given 32 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months after admitting a string of shop thefts.

She is banned from Boots, Trespass and B and M in Preston and must have drug treatment.

She must also pay £150 compensation.

PRESTON: Felix Doran, 47, of Whitmore Place, Ribbleton, Preston, is to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on September 13 after admitting breaching a restraining order by contacting a woman.

Stephen Reece, 18, of Mersey Street, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, admits damaging a window and must pay an £80 fine, £100 compensation, £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Andrew, 46, of Callon Street, Preston, was given a curfew after being found guilty of using threatening behaviour towards police, and must pay an £85 surcharge and 3300 costs.

Marcus Gardner, 23, of Norris Street, Plungington, Preston, admits resisting a PC and must pay a £160 fine, £20 surcharge and £90 costs.

Jacqueline Robinson, 46, of Hill Road, Leyland, was banned for 12 months after admitting driving drink driving and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge, and £85 costs.

Jake Bolton, 26, of Malvern Avenue, Preston, was given a two year discharge after admitting damaging two TVs and must pay £850 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £85 costs

Sunshine Wood, 29, of Hornby Road, Liverpool, was jailed for 16 weeks after admitting assaulting a prison officer in HMP Preston.

Parnam Singh, 46, of Hurstway, Fulwood, Preston, was banned for 26 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £50 fine, £60 surcharge and 3100 costs.

Richard Hodgson, 28, of Maple Drive, Bamber Bridge, near Preston, was banned from contacting a woman for 14 days after admitting assaulting her, and must also pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard McBride, 40, of Turnfield, Ingol, Preston, admits using threatening or abusive behaviour and must pay an £80 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nigel Taylor-Jones, 50, of Tulketh Road, Preston, is banned from boots for six months after admitting stealing £115 perfume, and must do 40 hours unpaid work and pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.