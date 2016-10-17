Lancashire court listings - October 17, 2016

Here are the latest listings of who was in court last week and what for.

Drink driver crashed

A DRINK driver who was involved in an accident has been given 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

David Phillip Littechild, 60, of Rushy Hey, Lostock Hall, Preston, damaged two cars and a wall during the incident, Preston Magistrates’ Court heard.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without due care and attention.

He was banned for 24 months and must pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

NEWTON: A drink driver who crashed into a lamppost while twice the legal limit has been banned for 20 months.

Daniel Lee Robertson, 19, of The Meade, Freckleton, near Preston, lost control on a bend on Blackpool Road, Newton, near Preston, magistrates were told.

He must pay a £195 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

CHORLEY: Junior Kenyon, 23, of Dickens Road, Coppull, was given 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months and a restraining order after admitting harassing a woman.

Preston magistrates heard between August 8 and 23 he sent numerous unwanted messages. He must pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

PRESTON: A persistent shoplifter with eight aliases has been jailed for 12 weeks.

Tracey Jamieson, 37, of St Philips Road, Deepdale, Preston, admits stealing perfume and six coats during the period of a suspended jail term.

PRESTON: Reuben Rennock, 34, of Birkett Place, Moor Nook, Preston, has been found guilty of entering into an arrangement which facilitated the retention of criminal property.

Magistrates heard he was involved in a bank transfer of £4,350.

He will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on November 8

PRESTON: A man who assaulted a woman has been given a restraining order.

Ian Joseph Aspinall, of no fixed abode, also admitted being drunk and disorderly.

The 31-year-old was ordered to pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs, when he appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

LEYLAND: Ciaran Creeney, 22, of Higher Meadow, Leyland, admits driving dangerously.

Preston Magistrates committed him to be sentenced at the Crown Court to be sentenced on November 8.

Owen O’Farrell, 18, of Clifford Street, Chorley, was given a curfew after admitting stealing a jumper worth £72 and must pay £72 compensation and an £85 surcharge.

Paul Booth, 43, of Francis Street, Preston, must pay a £220 fine, £7.30 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs after being found guilty of failing to pay a rail fare.

David Collins, 34, of Spendmore Lane, Coppull, was disqualified for six months after he was found guilty of driving without insurance and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Barton. 41, of Bairstow Street, Preston, was given a restraining order after admitting assaulting a man and was ordered to have drug treatment and pay £75 compensation.

Marcus Graham, 42, of Gill Lane, Longton, admits stealing makeup from Boots and must pay a £240 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Dean Catt, 22, of Higher Road, Longridge, was jailed for four weeks after admitting driving while disqualified and without insurance, and was also given a 23 month road ban and £200 in surcharges and costs.

Lorelle Thompson, 25, of Maple Grove, Lancaster, must pay £80 compensation, a £295 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting two counts of stealing perfume.

Deborah Peat, 59, of Alford Fold, Fulwood, was banned for 24 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £500 fine, £50 surcharge and £85 costs.

Donna Heaton, 38, of Fylde Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, is banned from Booths for six months and must have drug treatment after admitting two counts of theft and must pay £145.49 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Foster, 25, of Thirlmere Road, Chorley, admits assaulting a woman and was ordered to pay a £120 fine and £85 costs.