Lancashire court listings - October 03, 2016

Here are this week’s listings of who has been in court and what for.

Racist man’s 100 calls

A MAN who bombarded a woman with hundreds of messages and calls is to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on October 25.

Bradley Richards, 34, of Cromwell Road, Ribbleton, Preston, admits causing the woman to fear violence would be used against her and that it was racially aggravated.

Preston magistrates heard he sent more than 300 emails and made 100 calls in six days,

He was given conditional bail.

CHORLEY: A woman must do 100 hours unpaid work after admitting benefit fraud.

Emma Moran, 28, of Bolton Road, Chorley, admitted failing to declare her partner was working, affecting her claims for council tax benefit and housing benefit.

She must pay a £60 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

PRESTON: Nicholas Cromie, 43, of Callon Street, Preston, was given a restraining order after admitting vandalising a woman’s property.

Preston magistrates ordered him to do 40 hours unpaid work and imposed a rehabilitation requirement after he admitted causing £200 damage to a front door.

PRESTON: Charles Cardwell, 43, of Braddon Street, Callon, Preston, was jailed for 17 weeks after admitting stealing toiletries.

Magistrates heard he had a record for similar matters, and was on a suspended sentence.

PRESTON: A man has admitted assaulting a woman and damaging her phone.

Marc Foster, 19, of Northern Avenue, Much Hoole, near Preston, appeared before Preston Magistrates Court.

He was ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £75 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

CHORLEY: A woman has admitted two thefts from shops.

Joanne Mary Eckersley, 41, of Crosse Hall Lane, Chorley, was given 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months and must have drug treatment.

The bench said she had a “disregard” for court orders and ordered her to pay £111 compensation.

LANCASTER: Karen Harrison, 28, of Lyth Road, Lancaster, was found guilty in her absence of driving without due care and attention.

She must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

James Stuart Howard, 34, of Cheetham Meadow, Leyland, was discharged for 18 months after admitting assaulting a man, but must pay a £20 surcharge and £100 costs.

Francis Allen, 38, of Chestnut Crescent, Ribbleton, Preston, was found guilty of driving without wearing a seatbelt and must pay a £220 fine, £22 surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Charles Bower, 23, of Tudor Drive, Freckleton, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nadeem Dad, 38, of Nevett Street, Preston, was found guilty of driving without insurance and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Bryon Dean, 21, of Spey Close, Leyland, was found guilty of driving with faulty lights and with an illegible numberplate and must pay a £440 fine, £22 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jacek Drozdowski, 50, of Garsdale Road, Ribbleton, Preston,was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Dale Westland, 29, of Doctors Lane, Tarleton, is banned for 12 months and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs after admitting drink driving.

Leszek Zdzislaw Nowicki, 38, of Heaton Street, Blackburn, was given a curfew after admitting using threatening behaviour in Preston and must have alcohol treatment and pay £100 costs and a £85 surcharge.

Ciarran Monk, 29, of Butler Street, Preston, admits assaulting a woman and must do 300 hours unpaid work, and pay a £60 surcharge and £450 costs.

David Hudson, 29, of Oak Croft, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, was given a curfew after admitting assaulting a woman and must pay £50 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £60 costs.