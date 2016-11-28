Lancashire court listings - November 28, 2016

Here are this week’s listings of who has been in court and what for...

Man had knife in flats

A MAN who was seen in the communal area of flats with a blade has been given an eight- week jail term, suspended for six months.

Mark Anthony Connolly, 49, Grange Avenue, Preston, was seen in Longridge Lodge in Grange with a black lock knife, magistrates were told.

The bench said the offence was serious because it was in a domestic setting.

No order for costs was made but he must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

• PRESTON: A man who trashed his sister’s home, wrecking a settee, vase mirror shoes and her clothing, has been jailed for 10 weeks.

Preston magistrates told Michael Fisher, 23, of Langcliffe Road, Brookfield, Preston, it was a “systematic ransack of his sister’s property” and an abuse of trust of a family member.

• PRESTON: Ayaz Ismail, 33, of Brixton Road, Frenchwood, Preston, admits harassing a woman with persistent texts and calls.

Preston magistrates imposed a curfew and a restraining order.

He was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

• PRESTON: Faisal Hussain, 28, of Cromwell Road, Ribbleton, Preston, admits driving without due care and attention after an incident on St Gregory’s Road, Preston, and must pay a £120 fine, a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

• PRESTON: A man who assaulted a female Lancashire police officer by spitting in her face has been jailed for eight weeks.

Shaun Grancourt, 37, of HMP Garth, Ulnes Walton, near Leyland, admitted the offence, which happened in July.

Preston Magistrates’ Court said he had a “flagrant disregard” for people.

• PRESTON: Richard James Irving, 54, of Church Court, Preston, will be sentenced before Preston Crown Court on December 5 after admitting committing two thefts while he was subject to a suspended jail term.

Preston magistrates gave him bail but banned him from Deepdale Retail Park.

• PRESTON: Mark Wicker, 29, of West Cliff Terrace, Preston, admits possessing cocaine.

He was ordered to pay a £258 fine, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs by Preston Magistrates’ Court.