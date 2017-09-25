Lancashire court listings - Monday, September 25, 2017

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Man pleads guilty to assaulting ex

A man has admitted assaulting his ex partner on two occasions.

Sam Golightly, of Strand Road, Ashton, Preston, was charged by police following the incidents on May 26 and June 10 this year and appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The 27-year-old defendant also pleaded guilty to causing £30 of criminal damage to some lead flashing on the woman’s window in a separate incident, which happened on May 2.

The court ordered him to pay his victim a total of £80 in compensation during a brief hearing.

He was also ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order.

In addition Golightly was also ordered to pay a £85 victim surcharge and £200 in prosecution costs.

The magistrates’ bench has imposed a restraining order banning him from attempting to contact with the woman.

Man stole from stepdad’s account

A man who stole money from his stepfather has appeared before a court.

Shane Clarke, of Brook Street, Ashton, Preston, pleaded guilty to a single count of committing fraud by false representation during a hearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The 26-year-old defendant admitted that he deliberately transferred £900 cash from the bank account of his stepdad, Kevin Bolton, intending to make a gain for himself.

The magistrates’ bench imposed an eight week electronically monitored curfew as part of a community order.

Clarke was also ordered to pay £900 compensation to his relative.

He must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 towards his prosecution costs.

Court snaps

Atif Raja, 42, of Tennyson Mill Court, Preston, was given a curfew and restraining order after being found guilty of assault and must pay £246.50 compensation and £240 costs.

Caroline Despard, 43, of Stocks Road, Ashton, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting being drunk and disorderly and must pay a £20 surcharge and £30 costs.

Patricia Dawn Booth, 51, of Cartmel Road, Lancaster, was banned for 14 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £250 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

David George Francis Shepherd, 44, of Salisbury Close, Heaton-with-Oxcliffe, admits driving without due care and attention and must pay a £220 fine £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Stephen David Moore, 42, of Studholme Avenue, Penwortham, Preston, was found guilty of driving without insurance and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee David Taylor, 36, of Lulworth Avenue, Preston, was given a eight week jail term suspended for 12 months after admitting damaging a window and assaulting a PC, and must pay £400 compensation.

Ian McDermott, 36, of Fylde Road, Preston, was given a drug treatment order and restraining order after admitting harassment and resisting a PC and must pay a £25 fine and £85 surcharge.

Christian Carter, 23, of Devonport Way, Chorley, was discharged for 12 months after admitting stealing 12 Terry’s Chocolate Oranges but must pay a £20 surcharge.

Michael Philip Paul O’Brien, 45, of HMP Garth, Ulnes Walton Lane, Leyland, was jailed for four weeks after he was found guilty of assaulting a public servant, and must pay a £115 surcharge.