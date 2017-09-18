Lancashire court listings - Monday, September 18, 2017

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Woman injured in drug driver crash

A man who caused an injury to a woman while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle - while high on cannabis - has been given eight weeks in jail suspended for two years

Matthew Strange, 24, of Masonwood, Fulwood, appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court after being convicted of a string of charges.

The bench heard the blue Renault Clio was involved in a crash on February 28 on Plungington Road when he failed to look and pulled across the path of another vehicle.

The charges include taking a car without consent and causing an injury to a woman, drug driving, driving without insurance or a licence, driving without due care and attention, and possessing cannabis,

He was given a year road ban and 100 hours of unpaid work.

The bench ruled he must also pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Pub intruder stole cigarettes

A man who burgled a pub has been ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work,

Intruder Barry Weston, of Tresta Road, Glasgow, Scotland, admitted entering an office in the Poacher’s, a Hungry Horse restaurant on Lostock Lane, Bamber Bridge, near Preston, as a trespasser on July 27.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard during the burglary Weston, who has three different aliases, stole a HTC mobile phone which belonged to a member of staff.

He also helped himself to a haul of Sterling branded cigarettes said to be worth £55.

The bench ordered the 35-year-old defendant to pay £50 compensation to the pub.

He must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 in prosecution costs.

Court snaps

Laura Samantha Dickinson, 30, of Broadith Lane, Goosnargh, was given a three year ban and a four week jail term suspended for a year after admittindrink driving and must have alcohol treatment and pay £85 costs.

Adam Whelan, 24, of Watery Lane, Ashton, Preston, admits being drunk and disorderly and must pay a £92 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Joshua Penney, 20, of Craggs Row, Preston, admits damaging door panels and must pay a £120 fine and £30 surcharge.

Dominic Lee, 25, of Nimes Street, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting being drunk and disorderly but must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kevin Riley, 34, of no fixed abode, was discharged for a year after admitting stealing cheese and cider from Tesco but must pay £10 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £50 costs.

Lewis Smith, 24, of Carr Meadow, Bamber Bridge, was given 40 hours unpaid work and a curfew after admitting driving while disqualified and uninsured and must pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Charles William Cardwell, 44, of Bradden Street, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting stealing two Airfix model kits and 23 small model paint tins from Hobbycraft on Deepdale Retail Park, and must pay a £20 surcharge.

John Harvey Healy, 45, of Savick Way, Lea, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting possessing cannabis and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Alcon Ritchie, 22, of Pope Lane, Ribbleton, Preston, was banned from Deepdale Retail Park for six months and must pay £176.50 compensation after admitting stealing washing products.