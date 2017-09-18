Lancashire court listings - Monday, September 18, 2017

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.
Woman injured in drug driver crash
A man who caused an injury to a woman while behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle - while high on cannabis - has been given eight weeks in jail suspended for two years
Matthew Strange, 24, of Masonwood, Fulwood, appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court after being convicted of a string of charges.
The bench heard the blue Renault Clio was involved in a crash on February 28 on Plungington Road when he failed to look and pulled across the path of another vehicle.
The charges include taking a car without consent and causing an injury to a woman, drug driving, driving without insurance or a licence, driving without due care and attention, and possessing cannabis,
He was given a year road ban and 100 hours of unpaid work.
The bench ruled he must also pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Pub intruder stole cigarettes
A man who burgled a pub has been ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work,
Intruder Barry Weston, of Tresta Road, Glasgow, Scotland, admitted entering an office in the Poacher’s, a Hungry Horse restaurant on Lostock Lane, Bamber Bridge, near Preston, as a trespasser on July 27.
Preston Magistrates’ Court heard during the burglary Weston, who has three different aliases, stole a HTC mobile phone which belonged to a member of staff.
He also helped himself to a haul of Sterling branded cigarettes said to be worth £55.
The bench ordered the 35-year-old defendant to pay £50 compensation to the pub.
He must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 in prosecution costs.
Court snaps
Laura Samantha Dickinson, 30, of Broadith Lane, Goosnargh, was given a three year ban and a four week jail term suspended for a year after admittindrink driving and must have alcohol treatment and pay £85 costs.
Adam Whelan, 24, of Watery Lane, Ashton, Preston, admits being drunk and disorderly and must pay a £92 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.
Joshua Penney, 20, of Craggs Row, Preston, admits damaging door panels and must pay a £120 fine and £30 surcharge.
Dominic Lee, 25, of Nimes Street, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting being drunk and disorderly but must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.
Kevin Riley, 34, of no fixed abode, was discharged for a year after admitting stealing cheese and cider from Tesco but must pay £10 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £50 costs.
Lewis Smith, 24, of Carr Meadow, Bamber Bridge, was given 40 hours unpaid work and a curfew after admitting driving while disqualified and uninsured and must pay an £85 victim surcharge.
Charles William Cardwell, 44, of Bradden Street, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting stealing two Airfix model kits and 23 small model paint tins from Hobbycraft on Deepdale Retail Park, and must pay a £20 surcharge.
John Harvey Healy, 45, of Savick Way, Lea, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting possessing cannabis and must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.
Andrew Alcon Ritchie, 22, of Pope Lane, Ribbleton, Preston, was banned from Deepdale Retail Park for six months and must pay £176.50 compensation after admitting stealing washing products.
