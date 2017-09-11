Lancashire court listings - Monday, September 11, 2017

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Hit and run driver faces sentencing

A motorist who drove away after he seriously injured another driver in broad daylight is to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on October 6.

Ryan Paul Mackay, of Clifton Mill Barn, Station Road, Salwick, near Preston, ran over his 42-year-old victim’s foot while behind the wheel of a Mini Cooper in Trinity Close, Freckleton.

The 22-year-old was due to face a trial, but during a hearing before Judge Graham Knowles QC, he pleaded guilty to a charge of causing serious injury while driving a car dangerously.The

court was previously told police were called around 12.45pm after reports of a collision on October 8 last year.At the time police said they believed the victim had been driving when he

passed another vehicle and urged the driver to slow down. He suffered injuries to his right foot and ankle.

Trespasser struck at primary school

A man who tried to break into a Preston primary school has been ordered to have treatment for alcohol dependency.

Daniel Taylor, of New Hall Lane, Preston, tried to get into a building at St Matthew’s Primary School, which is also on New Hall Lane, with intent to steal items.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to an offence of trespassing with intent to steal at a hearing before Preston Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard on March 17 he had tried to enter the building.

The bench ordered him to pay a £50 fine.

He must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

However, no compensation was ordered for the school, which has around 457 pupils on its books.

Court snaps

Linda Smith, 64, of Mill Street, Adlington, Chorley, admits a benefit fraud by failing to declare the true extent of her finances, affecting her claim for housing benefit and must pay a £200 fine, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

Saad Raja, 20, of Tennyson Mill Court, Preston, was banned from the road for 18 months after admitting drug driving and must pay a £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Pauline Peters, 48, of Tulketh Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting stealing food from Lidl and must pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Tracey Jamieson, 38, of Tulketh Road, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was given eight weeks in prison, suspended for a year, after admitting stealing clothing from Sainsburys, and must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Benjamin Lee Harrison, 24, of no fixed abode, must do 40 hours unpaid work after admitting damaging a mop bucket, TV and remote control and must pay £25 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.

Robert Howard, 25, of Peplow Road, Morecambe, admits breaching a restraining order by contacting his former boyfriend on Snapchat and must pay a £400 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

William Louden Dunn, 34, of Scholar Green Lane, Morecambe, was given a restraining order and a two year discharge after admitting assaulting a woman and must also pay £50 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Tamara Tunstall, 40, of Beckett Court, Preston, must have drug treatment after admitting racist threatening behaviour and theft, and must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £600 prosecution costs.