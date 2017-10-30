Lancashire court listings - Monday, October 30, 2017

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Glass was hurled in ‘jealous rage’

A spurned wife deliberately hurled a glass at a woman she saw chatting to her estranged husband in what has been described as a “jealous rage”.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard attacker Janet Walsh had been drinking and was intoxicated at the time.

Walsh, of Beacon Street, Chorley, had seen her victim chatting to her old flame in Chorley on May 26, the court was told.

The jealous 52-year-old then threw the glass forcefully at the woman’s head and it struck her.

The blow caused a 1.5cm cut that needed glueing by medics, the court was told.

The bench ordered her to do 200 hours of unpaid work.

She must also make a £200 compensation payment to the injured woman.

She must also pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 towards prosecution costs.

Man swung bat at victim’s home

A harasser who swung a bat at his victim’s home when he turned up in the early hours of the morning has been given a suspended jail term.

Jonathan James Leniewski, 36, of Medway House, Samuel Street, Callon, Preston, admitted harassing the woman between March and September.

He was given 12 weeks in jail, suspended for a year.

The court heard on September 18 he turned up at her home at 2am and 5am with a bat, and also sent threatening messages.

On August 10 he smashed a window and demanded to be let in.

The bench said it was a “high risk domestic violence” case.

The court ordered him to have alcohol treatment and to be subject to a curfew, rehabilitation activity and restraining order.

Court snaps

Natasha Louise Hough, 29, of Yewtree Avenue, Ribbleton, Preston, was given a curfew after admitting stealing £66 of makeup and chocolate from Lidl and must pay an £85 surcharge.

Elizabeth Claire Alty, 33, of Yarrow Road, Chorley, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and given a restraining order after admitting assaulting a man and damaging a Ford Transit van to the tune of £400, and must pay £25 compensation,

Suli Marie Baliga, 28, of Salisbury Street, Preston, was jailed for 10 weeks after admitting breaching her suspended jail sentence by stealing three bottles of vodka from Morrisons.

Jamie Anderson, 19, of St James Gardens, Leyland, was found guilty of driving without insurance and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

John Andrews, 23, of Maypark, Bamber Bridge, near Preston, was found guilty of driving without a seatbelt and must pay a £220 fine, £22 surcharge and £85 costs.

Katie Bennett, 18, of Stanley Street, Longridge, Preston, admits driving while her windscreen was faulty, and must pay a £146 fine, £30 surcharge, and £85 costs.

Ian Burns, 59, of Parliament Street, Morecambe, was jailed for 77 days after admitting three counts of theft from a shop.

Charles O’Neill, 36, Riverview Court, Morecambe, was jailed for two weeks after admitting assaulting a man by punching his shoulder.

Carrie Louise Kirkham, 38, of Skeffington Road, Deepdale, Preston, was found guilty of two counts of committing fraud by using a man’s bank card dishonestly, and must pay £319.63 compensation, and £85 surcharge and £85 costs.