Lancashire court listings - Monday, October 16, 2017

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Greggs bakery shop was burgled

An intruder who struck at a city centre bakery is due to be sentenced today.

David Graham John Naylor, of Queen’s Road, Fulwood, Preston, admits entering the Greggs store on Friargate Walk in The Mall St George’s, Preston, as a trespasser.

Preston Magistrates’ Court was previously told how the 29-year-old stole £1,465 of cash from the firm during the burglary, which happened on September 10 this year.

Naylor has also pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman he was in a relationship with on the same day.

The bench heard both offences took place while he was still subject to a suspended jail term, which he now admits breaching.

The case was committed for sentence to Preston Crown Court where Naylor is expected to be dealt with today.

He has been on conditional bail with an electronic tag in the meantime.

Prolific thief in ‘crime spree’

A notorious thief who went on a crime spree around Lancaster has been jailed for 48 weeks.

Lydia Jane Johnson, of Willow Lane, Lancaster, admitted stealing a Foundation Charity cash box, a man’s wallet, another man’s Oakley bag, as well as committing three shop thefts.

The offences took place over a period between August 8 and 23 this year.

Johnson was later recalled to prison on licence.

The 24-year-old, who has a long record of shoplifting, also admitted breaching a bail condition not to enter any retail premises in Lancaster.

The bench at Preston Magistrates’ Court said she had a “flagrant disregard for people and their property” and that the thefts were aggravated by her previous record.

Court snaps

Gordon Porter, 41, of Starrgate Drive, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, was banned for 14 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £120 fine, £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sandra Casson, 38, of Oxcliffe Road, Morecambe, was discharged for six months after admitting stealing coffee and cheeses but must pay £65.25 compensation.

Sophie Amelia Hughes, 24, of Ribbleton Lane, Preston, admits assaulting a PC and must pay a £80 fine, £30 surcharge, and £85 costs.

Mehdi Teimuri, 40, of Regent Road , Walton-Le-Dale, near Preston, must do 40 hours unpaid work after admitting breaching a restraining order by sending a letter and must pay an £85 surcharge.

John Croston, 61, of Cambridge Street, Preston, admitted fishing at The Cunneries, Chorley, without a licence and must pay a £40 fine, £30 surcharge and £127 costs.

Sufyan Ayub Saleh, 43, of St George’s Road, Deepdale, Preston, was found guilty of driving a Mercedes twin axle rigid heavy goods vehicle in excess of the nine hour daily driving period, and must pay a £440 fine, £44 surcharge and £505 costs.Kieran Gibbons, 20, of Briary Court, Clayton Brook, Chorley, admits driving without due care and attention, and without insurance or a licence and must pay a £135 fine, £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Zainul Patel, 26, of Inkerman Street, Blackburn, was found guilty of driving without due care and attention in Leyland last Christmas Eve and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £450 costs.

Charlie Barker, 22, of Brantwood Drive, Leyland, was bound over for 12 months in the sum of £100 after admitting breaching the peace.