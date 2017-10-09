Lancashire court listings - Monday, October 09, 2017

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Jail for woman who threw items

A woman who hurled objects at police during a stand off has appeared before the courts.

Deborah Christine Hayes, of Gammull Lane, Ribbleton, Preston, was sent to jail for 18 weeks after pleading guilty to a charge of threatening behaviour, intending to cause a person fear of violence.

Preston Magistrates’ Court was told how the 47-year-old defendant threw several missiles at police officers.

She also made verbal threats to the officers as they tried to deal with her.

She was charged under the Public Order Act following the incident in Preston on July 26 this year.

Hayes has also admitted a further charge of failing to surrender to bail afterwards.

The bench ordered her to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

They ruled that her behaviour caused a “serious risk of harm”.

Sex offender failed to reveal address

A convicted sex offender has admitted failing to tell police of his whereabouts.

Kieron Raymond Michael Tilley, 25, of no fixed abode, broke the conditions of a five-year order that was imposed for sexual activity with a 14-year-old girl.

At the time he also received 20 weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months.

Tilley, who is also known as Checker, Echo and Infrared, failed to comply with his notification requirements by notifying police of his address on August 17.

He appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court where the bench imposed a six month jail term, suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

He has previously breached the order.

Court news

Michael Johnson, 29, of Swarbrick Street, Kirlham, Preston, was found guilty of driving without a seatbelt, licence or insurance and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam Morrison, 27, of Anderton Street, Chorley, was found guilty of driving without insurance and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Martyn Yates, 34, of Garstang Road, Pilling, Preston, was found guilty of driving without insurance and must pay a £660 fine, £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Christopher Leeming, 34, of The Martindales, Clayton-Le-Woods, Chorley, was discharged for a year after admitting stealing a woman’s television but must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Charles Alsteed Lewis, 52, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 18 weeks after admitting four counts of stealing alcohol.

Jamie John Murphy, 29, of Hawthorn Road, Ribbleton, Preston, was jailed after breaching a restraining order by attending a woman’s home and arguing with her.

Craig Worswick, 39, of Troubeck Road, Chorley, was discharged for a year after admitting damaging roof slates but must pay £100 compensation, a £20 surcharge and £40 costs.

Andrew Colman, 28, of Highercroft Cottage, Lower Darwen, was discharged for 18 months after admitting damaging a door but must pay £889 compensation, and £100 costs.

Michelle Hall, 45, of Gloucester Road, Chorley, was jailed for 12 weeks after admitting theft and being drunk and disorderly.

Leon Lewis Kemp, 22, of Chorley Old Road, Adlington, Chorley, admits possessing cannabis and being carried in a stolen car and must pay a £200 fine and £30 surcharge.