Lancashire court listings - Monday, October 02, 2017

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Duo face trial over car wash burglary

A man and a youth are facing a trial in connection with a gunpoint burglary at a car wash.

Preston man Pearce O’Donnell, 26, of no fixed abode, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear before Preston Crown Court on October 30 after magistrates deemed their powers insufficient to deal with the case.

O’Donnell and the boy deny a charge of aggravated burglary.

The alleged incident happed at Autoglym on Frank Street, Deepdale, Preston.

Prosecuting, Phillipa White said it is alleged the victim was threatened and hit with a crow bar, wooden bat and handgun. Preston magistrates, committing the case, heard a PS4, camera, and paintballing equipment worth £1,030 were stolen while the man was tied up with cable ties.

The men will appear on October 30.

Woman admits growing cannabis

A woman has admitted her role in a cannabis farm found in Morecambe on January 20.

Eleanor Bastey, of Glentworth Road West, Morecambe, admitted growing the illegal Class B drug at a premises in the resort.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard how the 55-year-old was arrested after police officers seized around 867 grammes of cannabis.

The bench imposed a 26-week prison term but agreed to suspend it for 18 months.

Bastey must now do 150 hours of unpaid work.

She must also pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs,

The court ordered the drugs and all associated equipment to be forfeited under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and destroyed.

Court news

Michelle Louise Hall, 45, of Gloucester Road, Chorley, was banned from Morrisons for six months after admitting stealing vodka and must pay compensation of £25, and £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Robert William Towers, 34, of Strand Road, Ashton, Preston, must have drug treatment after admitting stealing aftershave and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Stephen Betts, 60, of White Meadow, Lea, Preston, was found guilty of failing to give driver information and must pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Muaaz Novsaarka, 24, of Holmrook Road, Deepdale, Preston, was jailed for two weeks after admitting failing to pay a £1,107 court fine.

Wayne Nicholson, 40, of Hammerton Hall Close, Lancaster was given four weeks suspended for 12 months after admitting damaging a car window and must pay £50 compensation.

Maria Sandra Keighley, 62, of Garstone Croft, Fulwood, Preston, was banned for 18 months and ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work after admitting drink driving and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Michael John Hickson, 33, of Brook Street, Melton Mowbray, admits assaulting a man in Longridge and damaging a door handle, and must pay a £200 fine, £50 compensation, a £43 surcharge and £85 costs.

Toby Kierzek, 29, of Oakley Road, Heysham, near Lancaster, was jailed for 16 weeks for breaching a restraining order.