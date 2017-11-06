Lancashire court listings - Monday, November 6, 2017

Here is this week's round-up of cases at Preston’s courts.

Thief made threats with a needle

A thief who threatened a man with a hypodermic needle has been jailed for 18 weeks.

Steven Peter Parkinson, of Austwick Road, Lancaster admitted a charge of affray following an incident on July 15.

The 34-year-old defendant also admits five shop thefts, breaking a bail condition by entering a shop, and causing £90 damage to a Toyota car.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard he kicked the car after leaving a Co-op shop in a “fit of rage”.

The bench said the offences were made more serious by the threat with the needle, and the fact Parkinson was subject to a suspended jail term at the time.

He was ordered to pay £90 compensation to the motorist.

The bench ruled the number and nature of the offences on his record shows he is “operating as a professional criminal”.

Farm trespasser stole scrap items

A man who trespassed at a farm has been given a suspended jail term.Dennis Litherland, of Birkacre Brow, Coppull, Chorley, and helped himself to scrap items and furniture, Preston Magistrates’ Court heard.During a brief hearing he admitted committing a burglary between August 12 and 13 at Bottoms Farm, in Lydiate Lane, Leyland,

The magistrates’ bench imposed 12 week jail term but agreed to suspend it for 12 months.They also ordered the 49-year-old to have an electronically tagged curfew.

He was ordered to pay compensation of £600 to the farm owners, as well as a £115 victim surcharge and prosecution costs of £85.He admitted a further charge of failing to surrender to bail but no seoarate penalty was imposed.

Court snaps

Susan Anne Heaton, 34, of Westminster Road, Morecambe admits two counts of stealing groceries worth nearly £300 and was jailed for 18 weeks.

Robert McMurray, 45, of Croston Road, Lostock Hall, near Preston, was found guilty of failing to keep his dog on a lead in a controlled area and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge and £100 costs.

Samantha Addison, of Calder Street, Preston, was found guilty of keeping an unlicensed vehicle on a road and must pay a £220 fine, £30 surcharge, £85 costs and £31.67 back duty.

Stephen Mark Chester, 33, of Hazel Avenue, Bamber Bridge, has been fined £1,000 and must pay £100 compensation and £85 costs after admitting assaulting a man and assaulting a police officer.

Victoria Wilkinson, 26, of Trafford Street, admits stealing brandy and must pay a £40 fine and £30 surcharge.

Mark Thomas Butler, 23, of Round Meadow, Leyland was banned from driving for 17 months after admitting drink driving and must pay a £405 fine, £40 surcharge and £85 costs.

Kirsty McFarlane, 38, of Hareden Road, Ribbleton, Preston, was given a curfew after admitting dishonestly failing to declare she was living with her partner, affecting her housing benefit claim, and must pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen James Williams, 33, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 16 weeks after admitting assaulting a police officer and a PCSO in Morecambe, and must pay £530 compensation.

Simon Donald Thompson, 48, of Layton Road, Larches, Preston, was discharged for a year after admitting stealing 11 jars of coffee, but must pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

